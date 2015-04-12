* Flight 4U 826 evacuated at Cologne/Bonn airport
* 126 passengers, six crew members aboard -Spiegel Online
* Baggage, aircraft search yielded no result -Germanwings
BERLIN, April 12 A Germanwings flight bound for
Italy from Germany was evacuated late on Sunday due to a bomb
threat, the airline said.
Germanwings, a budget unit of German airline Lufthansa
, has been in the spotlight since one of its planes
crashed into a mountain in the French Alps last month, killing
everyone on board.
Germanwings said the pilot of Flight 4U 826 to Milan was
taxiing to the runway when he received a call from the air
traffic tower at Cologne/Bonn airport to abort the flight.
Passengers and crew vacated the Airbus A320 in an orderly
fashion, it said, adding federal police had received the bomb
threat.
A total of 132 people were aboard the plane, including 126
passengers and six crew members, Spiegel-Online reported.
An examination of the baggage and the aircraft itself
yielded no results, Germanwings said in a separate statement
later on Sunday evening.
A spokesman for Cologne/Bonn airport could not immediately
be reached for comment. The federal police did not immediately
return a call seeking comment.
Germanwings said passengers would be able to fly to Milan on
a different aircraft on Sunday night while the searched plane
has been cleared for air traffic.
Lufthansa has faced questions about its pilot screening
process since the March 24 Germanwings crash which appears to
have been caused by a co-pilot who suffered from depression and
deliberately steered the plane into a mountain.
