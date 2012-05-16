German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to make a statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday pledged 150 million euros per year to Afghanistan from 2015 to fund its security forces, calling it a sign of Germany's long-term commitment to Kabul beyond the withdrawal of most foreign forces by the end of 2014.

Germany has the third largest military contingent serving in the NATO force in Afghanistan after the United States and Britain.

Merkel and Afghan President Karzai signed the deal in Berlin, ahead of a NATO summit in Chicago on May 20-21.

At the Chicago summit, the United States hopes to be able to announce it has secured commitments worth 1 billion euros a year to fund Afghan security forces. Most foreign forces are expected to have left Afghanistan by the end of 2014.

