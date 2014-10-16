* Winter schedule codeshare flights cleared -Air Berlin
* Germany, UAE to meet Oct 20 on traffic rights accord
* Air Berlin/Etihad codeshares "unjustified" -Lufthansa
(Adds detail on traffic rights talks and Lufthansa)
BERLIN, Oct 16 Germany has suspended a decision
to block Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad from selling tickets for
some flights operated by partner Air Berlin, the German
carrier said on Thursday.
Last week, Air Berlin said 34 so-called codeshare flights
with Etihad for its winter schedule had failed to win the
approval of the German federal aviation authority (LBA), despite
having been cleared in the past.
"Etihad has been informed that the agreement with us on
codeshares has been approved for the winter season," a spokesman
for Air Berlin told Reuters.
A spokesman for LBA could not immediately be reached for
comment.
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported earlier on Thursday
the LBA's decision to suspend the codeshare veto was only
temporary and the flights, which account for about 46,000
bookings, would not be cleared in the future.
The LBA checks codeshare deals every time airlines submit
winter and summer schedules for flights to and from Germany.
Etihad, which owns a 29 percent stake of Air Berlin, is
under investigation by German authorities over whether it
exercises too much control over loss-making Air Berlin.
For Air Berlin to maintain its European operating licence,
it must be majority controlled by European investors.
Germany and the United Arab Emirates will hold talks on Oct.
20 to discuss the bilateral traffic rights agreement, transport
minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters in Berlin.
Separately, Deutsche Lufthansa said earlier on
Thursday it would not fly between Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt in the
summer of 2015 because overcapacity on the route meant it had
become uneconomical.
Lufthansa blamed Etihad and Air Berlin for the overcapacity
on routes to Abu Dhabi, calling their code shares "unjustified."
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen. Additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan and Markus Wacket.; writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by
David Clarke and Jane Merriman)