By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Oct 10 Germany is blocking Abu
Dhabi-based airline Etihad from selling tickets for some flights
operated by partner Air Berlin, meaning the German
airline could lose out on passengers it needs to fight its way
back to profit.
Air Berlin, in which Etihad owns a 29 percent stake, said on
Friday that 34 so-called codeshare flights with Etihad for its
winter schedule had failed to win the approval of the German
federal aviation authority (LBA), despite having been cleared in
the past. The flights account for around 46,000 bookings.
Etihad and Air Berlin have in the past shared codes on
flights to around 60 destinations, meaning their number of
shared flights will more than halve.
By putting its number on the German airline's flights,
Etihad can sell those connections to its customers and thus help
loss-making Air Berlin to fill its planes.
Etihad is under investigation by German authorities over
whether it exercises too much control over Air Berlin. For Air
Berlin to maintain its European operating licence, it must be
majority controlled by European investors.
The LBA checks codeshare deals every time airlines submit
winter and summer schedules for flights to and from Germany.
A spokesman for the transport ministry said the 34 codeshare
requests were rejected based on the traffic rights agreement
that exists between the Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
Under that agreement, UAE-based airlines may operate flights
and codeshare services to four airports in Germany -- Frankfurt,
Duesseldorf, Munich and Hamburg -- and they may operate
codeshare services from those four airports to Berlin, Stuttgart
and Nuremburg.
The two airlines have shared flight codes since 2012. Air
Berlin said it could not understand the decision because the LBA
had approved all six previous schedule proposals involving the
codeshares.
"This decision does not reflect our legal position and will
shake the trust of passengers in these flight connections, which
have been available for a long time," Air Berlin Chief Executive
Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said in a statement.
LEGAL STEPS
Air Berlin made its first annual net profit in five years in
2012, but only after Etihad bought a majority stake in its
frequent flyer programme.
The German airline has previously said it expects codeshares
to bring it and Etihad additional revenue of 200 million euros
($253 million) in 2014, with over half going to Air Berlin.
Air Berlin said passengers on the flights affected would
still fly but would receive new tickets without an Etihad flight
number. Flights for which codeshares have not been approved
include Berlin and Stuttgart to Abu Dhabi, plus flights from
Berlin to northern Europe, a spokesman for Air Berlin said.
"As the financial impact will be borne mainly by Air Berlin,
the airline will take all legal steps within its power to fight
this decision," Air Berlin Chief Executive Wolfgang
Prock-Schauer said in a statement.
Etihad declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7893 euro)
