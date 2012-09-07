* Lufthansa offers temporary workers permanent contracts
* Cabin crew holding 24-hour, Germany-wide strike Friday
* Union has no immediate plans for further strikes
* Lufthansa cancels around half of its flights Friday
By Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Lufthansa has ended
a run of strikes which had led to the cancellation of more than
1,000 flights after conceding to a key demand by organised
labor, with both sides agreeing to seek arbitration next week.
"We hope that this step will help UFO to join us in
constructive talks to come up with a competitive pay structure
for cabin crew," Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz said
in a statement.
The concession to offer permanent contracts to some
temporary cabin crew came after both sides agreed to meet for
talks on Friday as the third strike in eight days and the
biggest to date brought fresh disruption across Germany.
Indeed, Franz's gamble may have paid off. The cabin crew
union, UFO, agreed later on Friday to mediation and pledged not
to disrupt passengers any further with walk-outs.
"Starting tomorrow, there will no longer be any strikes
until we agree to or reject an arbiter's ruling," UFO union boss
Nicoley Baublies told reporters in Frankfurt.
He had earlier said UFO was not planning any further strikes
beyond Friday and that he wanted to try to end what he described
as "trench warfare."
In a statement , Lufthansa said a mediation contract would be
signed on Wednesday with the aim of agreeing on an arbiter by
the end of next week.
Lufthansa has been resisting UFO's demands for 5 percent pay
increases and guarantees against outsourcing as it tries to
slash costs in a plan to improve annual earnings by 1.5 billion
euros ($1.9 billion) by 2014.
The airline said on Friday it would stop using flight
attendants employed on temporary contracts at a separate agency
for its Berlin operations and offer them permanent jobs within
the Lufthansa group next year.
Lufthansa had started using the workers - who work longer
hours on a more flexible basis - a few months ago. UFO had tried
to appeal the plans but a German court backed the airline this
year in its use of such contracts, which are common in the car
industry.
Germany's labour relations are usually more harmonious than
in other countries such as France and Spain, but after years of
low wage growth, employees are fighting back.
In May, Germany's largest industrial union agreed to a 4.3
percent pay rise for 3.6 million car and engineering industry
workers, their biggest pay rise since 1992.
In Germany's airline industry over the last year, there have
been threatened walk-outs by air traffic controllers, and a
strike by airfield workers in February at Frankfurt airport in
rows over pay.
BACK TO NORMAL
Lufthansa has previously offered UFO 3.6 percent more pay in
exchange for longer hours, but refused to reconsider the use of
temporary workers.
Talks between the two sides broke down last week after 13
months of negotiations. The union went on strike for eight hours
at Frankfurt airport last Friday before widening the stoppage to
Munich and Berlin on Tuesday this week.
Lufthansa said it hoped to operate about half its daily
schedule of around 1,800 flights on Friday, more than previously
forecast, and that operations should be almost back to normal on
Saturday.
After the 24-hour, Germany-wide strike was announced earlier
this week, the airline said it would probably cancel around two
thirds of flights.
Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, was relatively quiet
on Friday and spared the long queues and crowds of stressed
passengers seen last week.
Airlines such as British Airways, Air Berlin
and Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines, which is not
affected by the strike action, have said they would operate
larger planes on routes to Germany to offer more seats to
passengers affected by the strike.
