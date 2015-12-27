BERLIN Dec 27 Germany plans legislation
requiring random drug and alcohol testing of pilots, hoping to
reduce the risk of a repeat of the Germanwings crash in March,
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
The plans follow the recommendation of a taskforce set up by
the Transport Ministry, after a pilot barricaded himself inside
the cockpit of a plane operated by the Lufthansa unit
and crashed it in the Alps, killing all 150 people on board.
Prosecutors have found evidence that the co-pilot, who had
suffered severe depression and may have feared losing his job,
had researched suicide methods and concealed an illness from his
employer, sparking a debate on supervision and medical secrecy.
"I think it's sensible that pilots are checked on a random
basis for the consumption of alcohol, drugs and medicines,"
Dobrindt told Bild am Sonntag. "Experts around the world see
positive effects from this to boost operational safety in
aviation."
Dobrindt said it was important airlines were given the
responsibility to carry out the checks. The paper said Dobrindt
plans to present the regulation to the cabinet in the new year.
Yet Markus Wahl, a spokesman for German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit, was critical of the proposal.
"From our point of view the planned random tests are
completely wrong. They have nothing to do with the Germanwings
disaster and will put an entire professional group under general
suspicion," Wahl was quoted by Bild am Sonntag as saying.
Germany's measures come after a panel of experts led by
Europe's aviation safety regulator in July recommended improved
psychological screening for new pilots, and called for the
creation of a European database with details of medical visits
plus better support networks to reduce the risks of a similar
tragedy.
It also called for the introduction of random drug and
alcohol testing of pilots and better oversight of the doctors
responsible for their regular medical checks.
