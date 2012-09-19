* Lufthansa to merge Germanwings and Lufthansa Direct
Services
* To form new low-cost unit from Jan. 1, 2013
* To name new low-cost brand in coming months
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Lufthansa will
merge its European and German domestic routes under a new
low-cost brand from next year, hoping to improve profits and
fend off growing competition from low-cost carriers.
Lufthansa also announced on Wednesday that it plans to build
a logistics centre at Frankfurt Airport to replace an old cargo
centre, with the investment pegged at a mid triple-digit million
euro sum.
The airline also announced the nomination committee of the
supervisory board has recommended former Lufthansa Chief
Executive Wolfgang Mayrhuber to succeed Juergen Weber as
supervisory board chairman.
It said on Wednesday Lufthansa flights within Germany and
Europe, excluding those from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich,
will be merged with its existing low-cost airline Germanwings
from Jan. 1, 2013.
The service will carry over 18 million passengers in its
first year. Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, carries around
106 million passengers a year.
A decision on the brand name would be made in the coming
months, the airline said.
Lufthansa is not the only European legacy carrier trying to
find an answer to the low-cost challenge. The French arm of
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is also
overhauling its European passenger network, with plans to
develop low-cost unit Transavia. (ID:nL6E8F291D)
Lufthansa's decision to bundle its short-haul flights under
a new low-cost brand comes after it and union representatives
agreed two weeks ago to begin a formal mediation procedure this
week, ending a series of strikes in a row over pay and working
conditions.
The airline is also in the midst of identifying more than 1
billion euros ($1.29 billion) in potential cutbacks in the
passenger business, in a sign that Lufthansa could be stepping
up its cost-cutting programme.