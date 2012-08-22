FRANKFURT Aug 22 Germany's largest airline
Lufthansa will present cabin crew with a new pay offer
on Wednesday that it believes should avert any massively
disruptive strike action.
The UFO cabin crew union, which represents 18,000 Lufthansa
flight attendants, has been in dispute with the airline for 13
months on pay and conditions.
The union last week said it would delay a decision on
whether to strike until Lufthansa had put forward a new offer
based solely on pay.
It said on Tuesday it did not hold out much hope that any
new offer would provide a basis for further talks and
recommended its members start preparing for a strike.
Stefan Lauer, Lufthansa board member responsible for
staffing, said he did not believe there would be a long and
protracted dispute with unlimited strikes.
"There will be turbulence, but we will look to minimise any
negative effects," he told journalists at an event in Frankfurt
on Tuesday evening.
Lauer also said Lufthansa would provide more details of a
cost-cutting programme in the autumn, saying that the world had
changed and that Lufthansa needed to adapt if it were to retain
its place in the "Champion's League" of airlines.
"The European debt crisis is increasingly making our
customers more nervous and we're seeing that in our growth
rates," he said.
