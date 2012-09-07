FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Lufthansa has made
renewed contact with the cabin crew union, it said on Friday as
a 24-hour strike got underway across Germany, in the first sign
of reconciliation between the two sides in a row over pay and
conditions.
Lufthansa said it hoped to be able to operate around half of
the approximately 1,800 flights it usually carries out per day,
more than previously forecast.
After the strike was announced earlier this week, it had
said it would probably cancel around two thirds of its flights.
The UFO cabin crew union is also open to talks at the
weekend, the head of the union told Reuters at Frankfurt
airport. "We hope that this will mark a turning point," UFO's
Nicoley Baublies said, referring to the prospect of
negotiations.
Lufthansa is under pressure not to give in to UFO's demands
for 5 percent pay increases and guarantees against outsourcing
as it tries to sharply cut costs, as part of a plan to improve
annual earnings by 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by 2014.
Friday marks the third day of strikes in the dispute, which
has led to Lufthansa cancelling hundreds of flights at a cost of
more than 10 million euros.
($1 = 0.7915 euros)
