BERLIN German police evacuated a Germania plane due to take off from Kassel airport for Turkey on Tuesday after an anonymous caller said luggage on board posed a danger.

Germania said flight ST8056 had been due to fly to the Turkish resort of Antalya before notice of the threat. All 128 passengers and seven crew members were being looked after at Kassel airport in western Germany.

Police said they evacuated the plane and were checking the caller's claim.

"An anonymous caller contacted Kassel-Calden airport this afternoon," police from the state of Hesse said in a statement. "He said there was a suitcase on board one of the airplanes in the departures area that could pose a threat."

Germania operates 22 aircraft, flying predominantly to holiday destinations.

