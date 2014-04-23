FRANKFURT, April 23 The small German airport of
Luebeck, near Hamburg, has filed for insolvency and a local
court has appointed a preliminary administrator, German media
reported on Wednesday.
A statement on the website for the airport, which is served
by low-cost carriers such as Ryanair, said the around
100 people employed had not received their pay for April.
Neither the airport nor the court was immediately available
for comment.
Some regional airports in Europe are struggling to find
customers and make money as smaller carriers increasingly turn
to bigger airports to attract passengers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan, editing by
David Evans)