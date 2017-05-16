BERLIN A terminal at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport was evacuated after a suspected tear gas outbreak, although no one was injured, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

"Terminal D cleared due to suspected tear gas. Fire brigade ventilates building," Berlin Airport said on Twitter.

It later said the terminal reopened at 1300 GMT, and that no flights had been cancelled, although some delays were possible.

Earlier this year, passengers at Hamburg airport were affected after a corrosive substance leaked through the air conditioning system. Fire department officials said at the time they suspected someone had set off a canister of pepper spray.

Schoenefeld airport is on Berlin's southeast fringes and is mainly served by low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair. It is the German capital's second largest airport after Tegel.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Mark Heinrich)