BERLIN May 16 A terminal at Berlin's
Schoenefeld airport has been evacuated after a suspected tear
gas outbreak, the airport operator said on Tuesday.
"Terminal D cleared due to suspected tear gas. Fire brigade
ventilates building," Berlin Airport said on Twitter, adding it
may lead to delays.
Schoenefeld airport is to the southeast of Berlin and is
mainly served by low cost carriers such as easyJet and
Ryanair. It is the city's second-largest airport after
Tegel.
Earlier this year, passengers at Hamburg airport were
affected after a corrosive substance leaked through the air
conditioning system.
