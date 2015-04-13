(Updates with airport re-opening)
BERLIN, April 13 Schoenefeld International
Airport in Berlin was re-opened after being briefly evacuated on
Monday after a security alarm, authorities at the German
capital's second airport said.
A piece of luggage was found in an airport toilet and its
owner could not be found, an airport spokesman said.
Passengers were asked to clear the terminal over the public
address system and told to move 100 meters away from the
terminal. After a half an hour they were allowed back inside.
Dozens of police were on the scene, according to a Reuters
witness.
An object had been handled by police and there was no longer
any danger, a police official at the airport said.
A Germanwings flight bound for Italy from Germany was
evacuated late on Sunday due to a bomb threat.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Victoria Bryan; editing by John Stonestreet)