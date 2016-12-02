BERLIN Dec 2 The German state of Hesse has
approved an amended fee proposal for Frankfurt airport for 2017,
confirming that airlines that are new to the airport, such as
Ryanair, will not get special discounts.
Irish budget carrier Ryanair announced last month plans to
start flying from Frankfurt airport next year, prompting calls
from Lufthansa for airport operator Fraport
to lower fees for all carriers.
The Hesse economy and transport ministry said in a statement
on Friday the original proposal would have given discounts for
four years to new airlines serving Frankfurt.
The amended proposal means discounts are available to all
airlines that open up a new route, but for a period of three
years and on a decreasing basis over that time.
Fraport said last month that the incentives for new routes
would apply to any airlines.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)