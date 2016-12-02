BERLIN Dec 2 The German state of Hesse has approved an amended fee proposal for Frankfurt airport for 2017, confirming that airlines that are new to the airport, such as Ryanair, will not get special discounts.

Irish budget carrier Ryanair announced last month plans to start flying from Frankfurt airport next year, prompting calls from Lufthansa for airport operator Fraport to lower fees for all carriers.

The Hesse economy and transport ministry said in a statement on Friday the original proposal would have given discounts for four years to new airlines serving Frankfurt.

The amended proposal means discounts are available to all airlines that open up a new route, but for a period of three years and on a decreasing basis over that time.

Fraport said last month that the incentives for new routes would apply to any airlines. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)