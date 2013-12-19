FRANKFURT Dec 19 German airport group Fraport
has defended its plans for a new $3 bln Frankfurt
terminal to handle rising passenger numbers and fend off
competition from Middle East hubs after the local government
called for a review of the proposal.
Airport expansion is a hotly debated topic in Europe, with
economic arguments coming up against those of voters worried
about noise and pollution.
In the official agreement published this week, the new
coalition in the state of Hesse, where Europe's third-largest
airport is situated, said it would examine whether there would
be sufficient demand for a new terminal.
A third Frankfurt terminal, expected to cost about 2.4
billion euros ($3.3 billion), would be needed from about
2020/21, Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said on
Thursday.
Schulte said that passenger numbers are expected to climb to
about 68 million by that time, compared with 58 million in 2012.
He also cited rising competition from Gulf hubs to serve
increasing passenger flows from regions such as Asia.
Airlines lobby group IATA said this month that global
passenger numbers will top 3 billion for the first time this
year and airlines expect a 31 percent increase in passenger
numbers between 2012 and 2017.
In Britain, an advisory body this week said that the
government should consider building a new runway at one of
London's two biggest airports to address a capacity crunch that
economists suggest could slow economic growth.
"We don't just build for the sake of it. We have already
checked the potential demand and possible alternatives,"
Fraport's Schulte said, adding that expansion would be gradual
to ensure capacity is added only when it is needed.
Schulte also said that Fraport aims to implement new flight
restrictions proposed by the state government to cut noise. The
plan is to restrict flights from 10pm to 11pm and 5am to 6am
next year by alternating use of runways.