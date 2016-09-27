BERLIN, Sept 27 Frankfurt airport's home state
of Hesse plans to introduce a limit on aircraft noise pollution
from Germany's largest hub in what would be a blow to operator
Fraport.
The state's transport minister Tarek Al-Wazir, from the
Green Party, said he wanted to ensure noise levels were not
significantly increased from current levels, and that the number
of take offs and landings could be restricted if noise limits
were exceeded two years in a row.
Fraport is adding a third terminal, which will allow the
airport to handle 701,000 take offs and landings a year when it
is fully completed, up from 468,000 in 2015. The first phase is
due to open in 2023.
Europe's fourth largest airport, Frankfurt served around 61
million passengers in 2015.
Al-Wazir said he would first speak with the aviation
industry to try to reach a deal.
"Should these discussions not lead to agreement, we want to
change the operating licence correspondingly," he said.
Fraport said it had decided to invest several billion euros
in Frankfurt airport based on planning approval that has already
been confirmed by the highest court in Germany and which sets
out noise protection measures.
A spokesman said Fraport was not prepared to accept new
limits on the number of flight movements, because it needed to
be able to deal with changing demand.
"An upper noise limit must not be allowed to thwart our
expansion plans," Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte said in a
statement.
Lufthansa, the airport's biggest customer, backed
Fraport by saying the conditions set out in the planning
approval must not be changed retrospectively.
Airport and aviation associations also doubted whether
changes to the airport's operating licence would be legal, and
said such a move could harm investment in Germany by causing
uncertainty for investors.
But the ministry in Hesse said the proposal would still
allow Fraport to grow, especially as aircraft movements have
been rising more slowly than expected and new technology meant
modern planes were quieter.
At 1145 GMT, Fraport shares were down 0.4 percent at 48.52
euros.
