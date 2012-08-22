FRANKFURT Aug 22 Germany's Hahn airport needs
government funding to avoid insolvency, a shareholder
representative was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as falling
passenger numbers exacerbate losses.
Jochen Riebel, a former local secretary of state who
represents minority shareholder Hesse on the airport's board,
said Hahn would use up all its cash within about six months
without more finance.
Passenger numbers at Hahn, a former military base 100 km
from Frankfurt used mainly by budget carrier Ryanair,
fell 8 percent in the first half of 2012 as a German airport tax
pushed flyers to cheaper airports in neighbouring Netherlands.
Riebel told the Mainzer Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that
Rhineland-Palatinate state, the majority owner of Hahn, could
not afford another high-profile insolvency like that of the
Nuergburgring race track.
"The equity capital will be used up in March 2013 and then
management would have to file for insolvency," Riebel was quoted
as saying.
Spokespeople for both Hahn and Rhineland-Palatinate told
Reuters the airport's finances could worsen in 2013 if passenger
numbers fell further but denied it was at risk of exhausting its
equity capital.
They said the airport, which made a loss of 10 million euros
in 2011, had equity capital of 44 million euros ($55 million)
which would not be used up by the end of 2013.
Rhineland-Palatinate could take over responsibilty for
infrastructure such as roads and buildings, a spokesman for the
region's infrastructure ministry told Reuters.