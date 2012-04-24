BERLIN, April 24 The operator of the new
Berlin-Brandenburg airport aims to attract 25 million passengers
in its first year, with growth coming mainly from connecting
flights through the German capital, Chief Executive Rainer
Schwarz, said on Tuesday.
Plans by national carrier Lufthansa and Air Berlin
to expand services and routes will help growth at the
airport, which opens on June 3 to replace the existing
Schoenefeld and Tegel airports.
Britain's Easyjet also aims to boost passenger
numbers in Berlin, he added.
The new airport has been built on the existing Schoenefeld
site. It and Tegel are to shut shortly and together handled 24
million passengers, fewer than half the number at Germany's main
airport in Frankfurt.
The operator has invested about 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) so far in the construction of the new airport.