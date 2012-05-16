(Adds sources on new opening month)
BERLIN May 16 Berlin's new airport will
probably not open before March 2013 because of problems with
fire regulations, sources said on Wednesday, further
embarrassing authorities who had predicted a three-month delay
from the original date of June 3.
The capital's long-awaited new airport will replace Tegel
and Schoenefeld airports, both dating from the Cold War era.
Just weeks before its opening date the operators said the
Berlin-Brandenburg airport would not be ready in time.
"It looks like March 2013," government sources told Reuters,
requesting anonymity.
The opening of what will be Germany's third largest airport
after Frankfurt and Munich has been postponed once already.
Keeping open the two older airports will cost about 15
million euros ($19.5 million) a month and airlines that have
been selling tickets for flights from Berlin-Brandenburg for
months face additional costs.
The 2.5 billion euro new airport initially aims to attract
up to 27 million passengers a year, making it about half the
size of Germany's main airport in Frankfurt and less than a
third the size of the world's busiest airport in Atlanta.
Bild newspaper earlier cited a letter from a building
regulation agency to the new airport's technical chief, Manfred
Koertgen, warning that any interim safety measures would not be
enough to secure approval.
"We won't be able to get a fully automatic system in place
that quickly. That rules out an opening this year," an airport
official told the paper.
It would then make most sense to open the airport when
airlines introduce their summer 2013 flight plan from end-March
next year, the official quoted by Bild said.
A spokesman for the airport declined to comment but noted
that the Berlin-Brandenburg supervisory board was meeting later
on Wednesday. "We expect that the board meeting will result in a
time plan," he said.
One of the new airport's first challenges was to have been
handling travellers going to the Euro soccer championship next
month in Poland and Ukraine.
A spokesman for national carrier Lufthansa said:
"The airport should only be opened if stable and safe flight
operations can be provided. It would be a bigger catastrophe if
a new date was named now that would have to be postponed again."
Germany's second largest carrier, Air Berlin, said
it expected a decision during the day. CEO Hartmut Mehdorn said
on Tuesday it made sense for the airport opening to coincide
with the start of the winter schedule.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt;
Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Edited by Stephen Brown and Tim
Pearce)