By Victoria Bryan
| BERLIN, Sept 18
BERLIN, Sept 18 It's squat, ungainly and showing
its age, but Berlin's Tegel airport is still defying retirement.
Built in the 1970s, the concrete hexagonal hub should have
shut down years ago, but embarrassing delays to the city's new
international airport have forced its owners to resort to
stop-gap measures to keep it going.
Originally meant to serve around 6 million passengers when
the main terminal building opened in 1974, Tegel now handles
over 20 million a year, and the only way it can take more is if
airlines use larger planes.
A lack of investment over the last few years while awaiting
the opening of the new Berlin Brandenburg airport means Tegel is
now bursting at the seams.
Its concrete architecture contrasts sharply with the
gleaming steel and glass structures favoured by modern hubs in
London, Frankfurt and Paris. Long queues for security checks and
restrooms are commonplace.
But many still appreciate Tegel because it is just 8 km (5
miles) from the city centre and a public transport ticket to get
there costs only 2.70 euros ($3.06).
"The last time I was here was 2002, and nothing much has
changed since then," said Simon Wilson, a 55-year old product
manager flying back to London after a business trip. Despite
standing in a long line for the security check, he said he'd
take a small airport like Tegel over a large one any day.
Tegel dates back to 1948, when an airport was built in just
90 days to support the Berlin Airlift, a huge Western operation
to ship in supplies and thwart a Soviet blockade of West Berlin.
It was meant to close down around 2012, replaced by a new
international hub to the southeast of Berlin next to the
existing Schoenefeld airport.
But building problems have repeatedly delayed the new
opening. In 2012, it had to be called off just three weeks
before airlines were due to move in.
Questions have already been raised over the new target date
in the second half of 2017 after one of the contractors declared
insolvency over the summer.
KEEP TEGEL OPEN?
To keep Tegel running smoothly until the new airport opens,
its government owners are investing a further 19 million euros
($21.5 million) in 2015 and 2016.
The funds are being used for, among other things, a new
anti-skid coating on the south runway, improved bathroom
facilities, and replacement of a rusted 40-year-old water tank
for the sprinkler system.
Airport officials say the latest investment should suffice
until Berlin Brandenburg is opened. But some feel Tegel should
be allowed to keep going, rather than being shut down.
Fans note the new airport will have a capacity of 27
million, fewer than the 28 million passengers who used Tegel and
Schoenefeld last year, and that getting building permission for
an additional runway is unlikely in the short term.
The association Tegel Bleibt Offen -- "Keep Tegel Open" --
is trying to gather enough signatures to force a local vote on
saving it.
Michael Kromarek, who chairs the association, said Berlin
should have more than one airport, like other capitals, and that
Tegel should be retained to serve around 10 million passengers a
year, mainly on short-haul flights.
"It's a part of Berlin, it's part of its history and
Berliners love it," he said.
Berliners have already lost one airport -- Tempelhof, the
massive Nazi-built edifice in the centre of the city, famed for
its role in the Airlift. Now it is used as a vast park, beloved
by runners, cyclists, in-line skaters and kite-fliers. There are
plans to use it for accommodation in the current refugee crisis.
"Berliners have practised saying goodbye with Tempelhof and
they've learnt how to live without it. Life goes on," said
Burkhard Kieker, head of tourism agency Visit Berlin.
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)