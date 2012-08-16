BERLIN Aug 16 A decision on whether the opening
of Berlin's new airport needs to be delayed for a third time was
postponed until next month, authorities said on Thursday,
another embarrassing setback for what was meant to be a flagship
project for Germany's capital.
After a meeting of the airport's supervisory board,
officials of the airport, owned by the states of Brandenburg and
Berlin as well as the federal state, said a decision was now due
on Sept. 14 on whether it would open on March 17, 2013.
"At the latest at the next board meeting in mid-September,
we will have clarity and will be able to say whether the opening
date stands or not," Horst Amann, who took over as the airport's
chief operating officer at the start of the month, told
reporters.
Amann and his team were still trying to figure out how much
more work needed to be done to get the airport running.
Originally, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport was due to open in
2011 but the opening has been delayed twice already. In May, the
scheduled opening for June 3 was scrapped due to problems with
fire safety systems.
More than 20 years since German reunification, the capital
is still making do with two small airports that date back to the
Cold war era.
The delays have been a headache for Germany's second-biggest
airline Air Berlin in particular, which plans to use
the new airport as a hub for more lucrative intercontinental
flights.
It also increases the pressure on managers at the airport
operation and Berlin mayor Klaus Wowereit, a Social Democrat who
had made the airport his flagship project and who sits on its
board.
"(Wowereit) is making the city look more and more ridiculous
in international eyes," said Rainer Bruederle, a senior member
of the Free Democrats (FDP), who share power in Chancellor
Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.
The delays will likely make the airport, to be named after
West German Cold War chancellor Willy Brandt, more expensive
than the roughly 2.5 billion euros it was projected to cost,
But deputy transport minister Rainer Bomba, who represents
the ministry on the airport's board, said the government
remained committed to the project.
Opening the airport is of vital importance for loss-making
Air Berlin. The company wants to use it as a hub for more
intercontinental routes, which are more profitable than flights
within Europe but impossible to run at the small Tegel airport.
"We need Berlin-Brandenburg because this situation is not
sustainable i n the long term," Air Berlin chief executive
Hartmut Mehdorn said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa, whose home hub is in Frankfurt but also has plans
to expand its services from Berlin, has said the most important
thing is that any new date is reliable.
The new airport will replace Tegel in western Berlin and
Schoenefeld in the former Communist eastern part of the city. It
will be Germany's third biggest airport after Frankfurt and
Munich.
UK-based easyjet will also run out of the new
airport, which aims to attract up to 27 million passengers a
year.