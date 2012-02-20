FRANKFURT Feb 20 Ground staff at
Frankfurt airport have plans to extend their strike, with labour
union GdF saying it is now calling on them to halt work for an
additional 24 hours from 0400 GMT on Tuesday.
The strike by some 200 workers at Europe's third-busiest
airport, which grounded hundreds of flights last week, was set
to continue for a third day on Monday.
A spokesman for airport operator Fraport said 223
flights were being cancelled on Monday, and about 70 percent of
scheduled flights will take place.
Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of
flights at Frankfurt airport, said it expects to cancel about
200 incoming and outgoing flights on German and European routes
on Monday, while all intercontinental flights would take place.
The workers, who guide planes in and out of their parking
positions, want higher pay, arguing their jobs have become more
complex following the introduction of a fourth runway last
October.
