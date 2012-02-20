* Apron controllers hold third day of strike on Monday
* Fraport says 223 flights to be cancelled on Monday
* Union calls for additional 24-hour strike on Tuesday
(Adds cancelled Air Berlin flights, analyst comment, details)
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Travellers in Europe
face further delays and flight cancellations this week as ground
staff at Frankfurt airport plan to extend their strike until
early on Wednesday, with neither side in the dispute showing any
sign of giving ground.
The strike by apron controllers at Europe's third-busiest
airport in terms of passenger numbers, which grounded hundreds
of flights last week, went into a third day on Monday and was
scheduled to continue until 0400 GMT on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the GdF union said it was quite likely that
the workers would strike again on Wednesday.
The walkouts started last week after GdF and airport
operator Fraport failed to reach an agreement on wages
for about 200 workers who guide planes in and out of their
parking positions.
Fraport said 231 flights, of a total 1,250 scheduled for
Monday, would be cancelled, with a similar number to follow on
Tuesday.
Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of
flights at Frankfurt airport, said it expects to cancel about
200 incoming and outgoing flights on German and European routes
on Monday, while all intercontinental flights would take place.
The situation will not be as bad on Tuesday, with only
around 160 flights cancelled, Lufthansa said. A further eight
flights on Wednesday were also cancelled, according to its
website.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-biggest airline,
showed a total of eight cancelled flights between Berlin and
Frankfurt on Monday and Tuesday.
The apron controllers, who represent about 1 percent of
Fraport's staff at the airport, want higher pay, arguing their
jobs have become more complex since the fourth runway started
operating last October.
Fraport has said demands for pay increases of between 50 and
70 percent are unreasonable, and has called on the union to
resume talks.
However, neither side has shown any signs of backing down.
The union says it could strike for weeks yet, while Fraport has
said it can continue to use other operations management staff.
Fraport estimates that two days of walkouts last week cost
it 3.5-4.0 million euros ($4.6-5.3 million) in lost revenues.
Analysts estimate that Lufthansa may have lost 40 million euros
in revenues during that time.
Silvia Quandt analyst Stefan Kick said Fraport was making
the right move by holding out, even at the risk of a protracted
battle, rather than giving in to workers' demands.
"If Fraport agreed to the wage increases the company would
run the risk that other small but important employee groups also
ask for massive wage increases," he said.
The GdF, which also represented air traffic controllers in a
bitter wage dispute last year, must give 24 hours' notice of any
further strikes.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
