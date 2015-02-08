FRANKFURT Feb 8 German trade union Verdi has called on security personnel to go on strike at three German regional airports -- Hamburg, Stuttgart and Hannover -- on Monday, in a move likely to lead to flight delays and possible cancellations.

The strike is intended to increase pressure over stalled wage negotiations in three German federal states, Verdi said in a statement on Sunday.

Hamburg Airport said significant delays at security checkpoints were to be expected as a result of the strike. The strike affects workers in security operations, including those inspecting freight.

Many of those workers earn the federal minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour or nine euros per hour, the union said. It wants wage increases of between 70 cents and 2.50 euros per hour.

"Security has its price," the union said.

Lufthansa is one of the primary airlines serving Germany's regional airports. Airport operator Fraport runs the Hannover-Langerhagen Airport.

