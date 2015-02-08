FRANKFURT Feb 8 German trade union Verdi has
called on security personnel to go on strike at three German
regional airports -- Hamburg, Stuttgart and Hannover -- on
Monday, in a move likely to lead to flight delays and possible
cancellations.
The strike is intended to increase pressure over stalled
wage negotiations in three German federal states, Verdi said in
a statement on Sunday.
Hamburg Airport said significant delays at security
checkpoints were to be expected as a result of the strike.
The strike affects workers in security operations, including
those inspecting freight.
Many of those workers earn the federal minimum wage of 8.50
euros per hour or nine euros per hour, the union said. It wants
wage increases of between 70 cents and 2.50 euros per hour.
"Security has its price," the union said.
Lufthansa is one of the primary airlines serving
Germany's regional airports. Airport operator Fraport
runs the Hannover-Langerhagen Airport.
