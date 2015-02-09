HAMBURG Feb 9 Germany's Hamburg airport
temporarily shut its terminal building on Monday morning after a
strike by security staff caused overcrowding.
The airport said police closed the doors for two hours after
queues of up to five hours for security checks built up.
"Passengers have little chance of making their flights
today," a spokeswoman said, adding the building was re-opened
shortly before 0900 GMT.
The 24 hour strike was called by trade union Verdi as it
tries to increase pressure over stalled wage negotiations in
three German federal states.
Security staff are also on strike at Stuttgart and Hanover
airports throughout the day.
Stuttgart airport said on its website passengers should
expect waiting times of between 1.5-2 hours for security checks,
while the smaller Hanover airport said there were no delays.
Airlines have cancelled over 100 flights at Hamburg, which
would usually handle just over 400 flights on Monday.
Germany's largest airline Lufthansa has cancelled
18 domestic flights between Hamburg and its main hubs of
Frankfurt and Munich due to the strikes.
