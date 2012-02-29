* Judges says apron staff strike illegal
* 235 flights cancelled at Frankfurt Wed
* Warning strikes threatened at Berlin airports
(Adds more detail on ruling, Lufthansa response, strike threat
in Berlin)
FRANKFURT, Feb 29 A court called an end to
walkouts by airfield staff at Frankfurt, bringing to an end
three weeks of walkouts at Europe's third busiest airport in an
increasingly bitter row over pay and conditions.
The judge said the walkouts by 190 staff who guide planes in
and out of parking places, which have resulted in the
cancellations of thousands of flights, were illegal and that the
workers had a duty to keep industrial peace.
The ruling may now trigger compensation demands from German
flagship airline Lufthansa, which has lost tens of
millions of euros in revenue and seen bookings wane as a result
of the strike.
Board member Stefan Lauer had said on Tuesday that if the
strike were declared illegal, the airline would consider making
a claim, as it has done in the case of a threatened strike by
air traffic controllers last summer.
The GdF union, which said it would appeal the court ruling,
is demanding higher pay and shorter working hours from airport
operator Fraport for the staff.
A second attempt at pay talks ended acrimoniously on Friday
night, with Fraport making a lower offer than before the
mediation process and the union saying it would no longer give
24 hours' notice of strikes.
Fraport was able to keep the effects of the strike under
control by using former apron staff, thus ensuring around 80
percent of the airport's 1,300 daily flights could run.
Fraport and Lufthansa, which was the hardest hit by the
strike at its home base, finally went to the courts after the
union asked air traffic controllers to join the walkouts, which
would have brought the hub to a standstill.
That move was blocked by the court in Frankfurt late on
Tuesday night, but not before dozens of long-haul flights were
cancelled or delayed.
In all, 235 flights were cancelled on Wednesday out of a
total of 1,260, most of them owing to the airfield walkouts
which were due to continue until 0400 GMT Thursday. Around 1,800
flights have been cancelled in total since the walkouts began.
Lufthansa said after the court ruling that flight operations
could now start returning to normal, although it was too late to
reinstate Wednesday's cancelled flights and there would likely
be some delays and cancellations on Thursday as planes return to
their scheduled positions.
Adding to passengers' woes, services union Verdi on
Wednesday threatened strikes of ground staff at Berlin's
airports Tegel and Schoenefeld in a wage dispute there and said
it would give only about 15 minutes advance warning.
Frankfurt is Europe's third busiest in terms of passenger
numbers after London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; additional
reporting by Christian Ruettger; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)