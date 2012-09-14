BERLIN, Sept 14 Airlines battling to cut costs
and pollution may not find a quick fix in biofuels, as concerns
grow that using feedstocks to create an alternative to kerosene
will push food prices higher.
The European Union plans to impose a limit on the use of
crop-based biofuels, in a major shift in the region's
much-criticised biofuel policy, according to draft legislation
seen by Reuters.
The policy U-turn comes after studies cast doubt on the
carbon dioxide emissions savings from using crop-based fuels,
and following a poor harvest in key grain growing regions that
pushed up prices and revived fears of food shortages.
This week France said it would push for a pause in the
global development of biofuels and the creation of strategic
food stocks in response to the third global food price spike in
four years.
Airlines, keen to cut pollution from jet fuel ahead of EU
penalties from next year, and biofuel associations at the Berlin
ILA air show this week said their research focused on how best
to avoid taking land and crops needed for food.
"We are looking at second generation (fuels). In many cases
we are talking about land on which food crop will not grow at
all," Richard Altman, executive director of the Commercial
Aviation Alternative Fuel Initiative (CAAFI), said.
The amount of land available worldwide that is not suitable
for agricultural use is currently estimated at anywhere between
600 million and 3.5 billion hectares, according to the Aviation
Initiative for Renewable Energy in Germany (AIREG).
Planemaker Airbus is funding research into a range
of sources for biofuels, including algae, cooking oil and
non-food crops such as camelina and jatropha.
"The main challenge is the feedstock. The technology is
available, the issue is how to get the right feedstock," Etienne
Cabare, an Airbus biofuels project manager said at the group's
stand in the renewable fuels section of the air show.
German airline Lufthansa ended a six-month trial
using a biofuel mix made from jatropha, camelina and animal fats
for short-haul flights because it had used up stocks of
certified biofuel and no other reliable supplies were available.
It said a flight from Frankfurt to Washington using a 50:50
mix of regular fuel and biofuel in one engine would cut
emissions by 38 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the CO2
emissions of six scheduled flights between Frankfurt and Berlin.
The German airline has now signed a deal with U.S.-based
Algae-Tec, which says 515 hectares is needed to produce 100,000
tonnes of oil from algae per year, compared with 715,000
hectares for corn and 53,000 for jatropha.
While algae may be a more promising alternative in terms of
food security and land concerns, crop-based oils are still the
nearest to mass production. But even then the amounts involved
are a drop in the ocean.
U.S-based Primus Energy, backed by Israel Corp and
which plans to build a plant producing up to 20 million gallons
of jet fuel annually from wood pellets and natural gas, said
that would not cover 1 percent of an airline's fuel needs.
Along with the issue of producing at volume, cost is also
prohibitive at the moment, especially with large levels of
investment needed for technologies that have not yet received
widespread regulatory backing.
It currently costs around $2,100 to produce one tonne of
biokerosene, more than twice that of regular jet fuel, according
to AIREG. Even though kerosene is so much cheaper, it still
accounts for 20 percent of an airline's operating costs.
Biofuels have not met investors' expectations so far and
that means that while the technology is there, getting the
investment for large volumes is tricky, according to Primus CEO
Bob Johnson.
"The market is enormous, but it is all down to volume and
price. If you were making enough certified jet fuel at the right
price, the airlines would take all of it," he said.
