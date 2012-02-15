* Union calls for walkout by 200 apron controllers

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Workers who guide planes in and out of parking slots at Frankfurt airport plan a strike on Thursday which could disrupt hundreds of flights and leave passengers stranded.

Trade union GdF said on Wednesday that 200 marshalling staff will strike for seven hours from 1400 GMT after failing to reach a wage agreement with airport operator Fraport.

"We expect that we will create massive problems for Fraport," GdF board member Markus Siebers told journalists.

Fraport board member Peter Schmitz said he was confident at least half or possibly two thirds of scheduled flights would operate.

German flagship Lufthansa accounts for more than half of about 1,300 daily flight movements at Frankfurt airport.

GdF has said that apron controllers' pay needed to reflect extra complexity resulting from the recent opening of a fourth runway at the airport.

Fraport, which has said GdF's demands are too high, said the strike was "absolutely incomprehensible" and would decide early on Thursday whether to take legal action against it.

Courts have previously helped fend off aviation-related strikes in Germany.

Last year, the GdF union and Germany's air safety authority DFS reached a deal in court averting a strike by air traffic controllers that would have disrupted thousands of flights across Europe.

In 2010, pilots at Lufthansa and the country's No.2 carrier Air Berlin were forced by judges to call off or curtail strikes. (Reporting by Axel Hildebrand and Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)