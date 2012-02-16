FRANKFURT Feb 16 Workers who guide planes in and out of parking slots at Frankfurt airport widened their plans to strike, with trade union GdF saying it was calling for a second day of walkouts.

GdF said on Thursday it was calling for a 14-hour strike from 0700 GMT until 2100 GMT on Friday, in addition to a seven-hour walkout already planned on Thursday.

The move comes after the union failed to reach a wage agreement for 200 so-called apron controllers with airport operator Fraport.

Fraport has said it would decide early on Thursday whether to take legal action against the strike. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)