FRANKFURT Dec 7 German billionaire Berthold
Albrecht, heir to the Aldi supermarket chain and one of
Germany's richest men, has died aged 58, his family announced on
Friday.
Together with his brother Theo Jr, Albrecht's fortune was
estimated at $17.8 billion, according to Forbes. That placed
them at 32 in the list of Forbes billionaires and second for
Germany.
"Berthold was a fighter, and full of hope to the end," his
wife, Babette, wrote in a full-page notice published in several
German newspapers.
The notice from the notoriously reclusive family said that
the funeral had taken place in November, but it did not give
further details of the circumstances of his death.
Berthold was the son of Aldi co-founder Theo Albrecht, who
died at the age of 88 in July 2010.
After the Second World War, Theo and his brother Karl turned
the small grocery store their mother operated in Essen into one
of the nation's largest food retail chains, with a focus on a
limited range of goods at bargain prices.
Aldi was split into two divisions covering north and south
Germany in 1960. Theo took the north and Karl the south. Karl,
aged 92, is classified by Forbes as the richest man in Germany
with a fortune of $25.4 billion.
The Aldi empire, which has estimated worldwide annual
turnover of about 50 billion euros ($65 billion), also owns the
Trader Joe's grocery chain in the United States. In Europe it
competes with the likes of Tesco, Carrefour
and Metro.
Berthold worked on the board of directors at Aldi North.