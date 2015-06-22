BERLIN, June 22 No one will be extradited from
Germany if they face the death penalty, a spokesman for the
German foreign ministry said on Monday when asked about an Al
Jazeera journalist who has been remanded in custody in Berlin at
Egypt's request.
"I don't think one can say this loudly enough: Of course,
nobody will be extradited from Germany who risks being sentenced
to death abroad," Martin Schaefer told a news conference on
Monday.
A Cairo court sentenced Ahmed Mansour, who has dual Egyptian
and British citizenship, to 15 years in prison in absentia last
year on a charge of torturing a lawyer in 2011 in Tahrir Square,
the focus of the uprising that toppled veteran autocrat Hosni
Mubarak.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah
Barkin)