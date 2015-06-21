By Ali Abdelaty
| CAIRO, June 21
CAIRO, June 21 A high-profile Al Jazeera
journalist arrested in Germany at the weekend at the request of
Egypt has said he was surprised by the move and expects to face
a judge soon.
Ahmed Mansour, a leading talk show host on the channel's
Arabic service, told Al Jazeera by telephone: "The German
authorities told me that we are dealing with an international
criminal case" and a judge would decide whether he should be
extradicted to Egypt.
Cairo's criminal court sentenced Mansour, who has dual
Egyptian and British citizenship, to 15 years in prison in
absentia last year on the charge of torturing a lawyer in Tahrir
Square in 2011. Jazeera said at the time the charge was false
and an attempt to silence Mansour, who is known to viewers
across the Arab world.
Lawyer Saad Djebbar told Reuters Mansour had been arrested
unexpectedly at Berlin airport on Saturday.
A spokesman for the German Federal Police confirmed that a
52-year-old man was arrested at Berlin's Tegel airport at 1320
GMT following an international arrest warrant from the Egyptian
authorities. The spokesman said the general public prosecutor
was checking the man's identity and possible extradition.
"This is a very serious development," Djebbar said. "We knew
that the Egyptians were going to set such a trap to harass our
journalists and that is what has happened."
Mansour was arrested as he tried to board a Qatar Airways
flight to Doha, Djebbar said.
Egyptian authorities accuse Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece
of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Qatar-backed movement which
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled in 2013 when he was
Egypt's army chief.
In February this year, Egypt released Al Jazeera journalist
Peter Greste after 400 days in prison on charges that included
aiding a terrorist group.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.
The journalists were originally sentenced to between seven
and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to
help a terrorist organisation, which they have denied.
Egypt's high court ordered a retrial in January.
Jazeera is also locked in a legal battle with the Egyptian
authorities to try to secure $150 million in compensation for
what it says was damage to its media business inflicted by
Cairo's military-backed rulers.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)