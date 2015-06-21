* Arrested journalist well-known in Arab world
* Case likely to re-focus attention on press freedom
* Al Jazeera under pressure in Egypt
By Ali Abdelaty and Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO, June 21 One of the pan-Arab television
network Al Jazeera's best known journalists, Ahmed Mansour, was
remanded in custody by a German judge after being detained at
Egypt's request, the public prosecutor's office said on Sunday.
Mansour was arrested in Berlin at Egypt's request, in a case
that puts Germany in an awkward position as it wrestles with
balancing business interests and human rights, and also renews
questions about Cairo's crackdown on dissent.
Egypt accuses Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece of the Muslim
Brotherhood, the Qatar-backed Islamist movement that President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi removed from power in 2013 when he was army
chief and calls a terrorist group.
Both the television channel and the Brotherhood reject the
allegations made by Egyptian authorities.
Mansour, a leading talk show host on the Qatari channel's
Arabic service, was arrested at a Berlin airport on Saturday,
the latest Al Jazeera journalist to be pursued by the Egyptian
authorities.
"The temporary detention investigative judge has concluded
his investigation with Ahmed Mansour and he has been transferred
to Moabit prison in Berlin," Al Jazeera said on its website on
Sunday.
A Cairo court sentenced Mansour, who has dual Egyptian and
British citizenship, to 15 years in prison in absentia last year
on a charge of torturing a lawyer in 2011 in Tahrir Square, the
focus of the uprising that toppled veteran autocrat Hosni
Mubarak.
Jazeera said at the time the charge was false and an attempt
to silence Mansour, known to viewers across the Arab world.
Mansour told Al Jazeera by telephone earlier: "The German
authorities told me that we are dealing with an international
criminal case" and a judge would decide whether he should be
extradited to Egypt.
"He is accused of a crime and was sentenced, so of course we
have called for him to be returned," Egyptian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Badr Abdelatty told Reuters.
GERMAN DILEMMA
Critics accuse the West of turning a blind eye towards what
they say is Egypt's crackdown on dissent and freedom of speech
in favour of improved economic ties and security cooperation.
Mansour's arrest may bring to a head Germany's divisions
over how to deal with Egypt, a valuable political ally and
business partner accused of widespread human rights abuses.
Sisi visited Germany this month at Chancellor Angela
Merkel's invitation, but the speaker of Germany's parliament
canceled a meeting with him, citing rights violations in Egypt.
During the visit, German company Siemens signed an
8-billion-euro deal ($9 billion) with Egypt to supply gas and
wind power plants.
"Germany must not be a henchman of Egypt's politically
controlled justice system," Niels Annen, foreign policy
spokesman for the Social Democrats, told Spiegel Online.
Egypt released Australian Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste
in February this year after 400 days in prison on charges that
included aiding a terrorist group.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.
