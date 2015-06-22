(Adds detail, background)
* Prominent Al Jazeera journalist was detained on Saturday
* German government grilled on grounds for arrest
* Merkel criticised for hosting Sisi in early June
BERLIN, June 22 The German government on Monday
played down the chances of a prominent Al Jazeera journalist
held in Berlin since the weekend being extradited to Egypt,
citing concerns about the Egyptian legal process.
Ahmed Mansour, one of the pan-Arab television network's best
known journalists, was remanded in custody by a German judge
after being detained at a Berlin airport on Saturday at Egypt's
request.
A Cairo court sentenced Mansour to 15 years in prison in
absentia last year on a charge of torturing a lawyer in 2011 in
Tahrir Square, the focus of the uprising that toppled veteran
autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Mansour and Al Jazeera deny the charge.
A foreign ministry spokesman said Germany's justice and
foreign ministers would make a final decision on whether Mansour
would be extradited and expressed scepticism about Egypt's legal
system, citing group sentencings and doubts about due process.
"All these points will definitely ... be considered in the
decision," Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer told a
government news conference. An interior ministry spokesman said
authorities had received an Interpol request to arrest Mansour.
Last year an Egyptian court jailed three Al Jazeera
journalists on charges that included aiding a terrorist group.
One of them, Australian Peter Greste, was released in February
after 400 days in prison.
Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his
Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released
on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody
and are being retried.
Egypt accuses Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece of the Muslim
Brotherhood, the Qatar-backed Islamist movement that President
Sisi removed from power in 2013 when he was army chief and
denounces as a terrorist group.
Mansour's case puts Germany in an awkward position as it
tries to strike a balance between business interests and human
rights.
Chancellor Angela Merkel was criticised by opposition
parties and rights groups for hosting President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi earlier this month. During that visit, German industrial
group Siemens signed an 8 billion euro deal with
Egypt to supply it with gas and wind power plants.
"I don't think one can say this loudly enough: Of course,
nobody will be extradited from Germany who risks being sentenced
to death abroad," Schaefer said.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah
Barkin and Dominic Evans)