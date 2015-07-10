BERLIN, July 10 Germany's Also Deutschland GmbH
plans to cut around 150 jobs at insolvent bookseller Weltbild's
logistics division, Augsburger Allgemeine reported on Friday,
citing management sources.
This would be about a third of around 450 jobs at the
Augsburg-based logistics department which Also acquired last
year, the newspaper said.
Also Deutschland could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular German business hours.
Weltbild filed for insolvency last year after failing to
keep up with competition from internet-based rivals such as
Amazon.com Inc and to obtain new financing.
It was subsequently acquired by restructuring specialist
Droege International Group.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)