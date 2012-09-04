HAMBURG, Sept 4 Norwegian group Norsk Hydro
has ended plans to close its primary aluminium
production plant in Neuss in Germany and plans to raise
production at the plant, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The company's German unit Hydro Aluminium declined comment
on the report but said a statement would be made later on
Tuesday.
The regional daily Neuss-Grevenbroicher Zeitung has reported
Hydro had decided to end plans to close the plant which has 690
personnel.
Production had been cut in 2009 to around 50,000 tonnes from
capacity of over 300,000 tonnes because of high German
electricity costs.
The newspaper said production will now be sharply increased
following the German government's move to provide help for
energy-intensive companies struggling with high power prices.
