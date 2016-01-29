DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 29 Germany's anti-trust regulator said on Friday it was investigating a possible cartel of companies making agricultural machinery, particularly tractors.

It did not name any targets of the probe.

German agricultural trading group Baywa said the cartel office had searched its headquarters earlier this week on suspicion that some of its employees were involved in anti-competitive agreements.

Baywa said a court order showed several companies from the industry were being investigated, adding it was cooperating with the cartel office. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)