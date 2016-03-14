BERLIN, March 14 The German government has
approved several arms export deals with countries in the Middle
East, including delivery of 23 Airbus
helicopters to Saudi Arabia, according to an Economy Ministry
letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has vowed to be much more
cautious in licensing arms exports, unnerving Germany's sizeable
defence industry and signaling a change in policy from the
previous coalition government under which sales rose.
However, in a letter to lawmakers in the Bundestag lower
house of parliament's economy committee, Gabriel said the
government's Federal Security Council had also approved a deal
by Heckler & Koch to deliver 660 machine guns, 660 additional
gun barrels and 550 sub-machine guns to Oman.
It also gave the green light for Heckler & Koch's delivery
of 130 machine pistols and automatic rifles to the United Arab
Emirates and allowed Rheinmetall to export 65,000
mortar cartridges to the country, the document showed.
The government also approved the delivery of five military
helicopters by Airbus to Thailand and the export of nearly 490
machine pistols and automatic rifles by Heckler & Koch to
Indonesia.
In January, Gabriel said Germany may look harder at its arms
exports to Saudi Arabia after the Gulf kingdom carried out its
biggest mass execution for decades.
In addition, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has
repeatedly said that Berlin wants to de-escalate tensions in the
Middle East.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold,; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Toby Chopra)