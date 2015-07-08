BERLIN, July 8 Germany decided on Wednesday to
tighten its rules on exporting military equipment by forcing
manufacturers of surveillance hardware to get government
approval before being able to sell their products abroad.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved a proposal from
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel that also includes stricter
rules for service providers regarding surveillance equipment
such as bugging systems.
"Human rights violations can be committed not only with
weapons but lately also with technologies such as for phone
tapping," said Gabriel, adding that current European Union rules
in this area were "incomplete" and that Germany wanted to lead
the way on such legislation.
The government also agreed to introduce controls in
recipient nations to prevent weapons made in Germany from being
resold to third party countries which are at war or are viewed
as unstable.
Responding to criticism of arms sales to unstable regions
such as the Middle East, Gabriel has taken a cautious approach
to approving exports since his centre-left Social Democrats
joined Merkel's conservatives in a coalition government.
A German government report showed last month that the value
of licences to sell defence items abroad fell by a third to 3.97
billion euros ($4.38 billion) last year.
However, exports of more narrowly defined "weapons of war"
-- including missiles, helicopters and tanks -- nearly doubled
to 1.8 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in 2014.
From 2010 to 2014, Germany was the world's fourth largest
arms exporter after the United States, Russia and China,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute (SIPRI).
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Gareth Jones)