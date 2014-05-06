BERLIN May 6 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel wants to block two deals to sell arms to the Middle East
worth billions of euros, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on
Tuesday, citing government and industry sources.
The deals concerned are a delivery of "Fennek" armoured
reconnaissance vehicles, made by Munich-based Krauss-Maffei
Wegmann, to Qatar, and target acquisition devices that Airbus
subsidiary Optronics planned to send to Saudi Arabia,
the business daily said in an advance copy of an article due to
be published on Wednesday.
The Airbus order was worth more than 500 million euros ($697
million), the report said.
Gabriel hopes block the deals in the Federal Security
Council, a government committee that included the chancellor and
cabinet members that coordinates security policy, Handelsblatt
said. It did not say why he would want to do so.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters. Neither of the companies concerned were immediately
available to comment to Reuters, but Handelsblatt quoted a
spokesman from Airbus Defence and Space as saying: "This order
is very important for Optronics and sends out a signal about the
ability of German industry to deliver."
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)