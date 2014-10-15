BERLIN Oct 15 Germany's government defended its new, more restrictive policy on arms exports after critics jumped on new figures showing deals with countries outside the European Union and NATO fell only marginally in the first half of the year.

In response to criticism of arms sales to unstable regions like the Middle East, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has taken a more cautious approach to approving exports since his Social Democrats joined Angela Merkel's conservatives in a coalition.

From 2008 to 2012 Germany was the world's third largest arms exporter after the United States and Russia but deals with countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar have drawn criticism.

The latest report showed that German arms exports overall fell by about 700 million euros to 2.2 billion euros in the first half of the year from the same period last year.

However, deals with countries outside the European Union and NATO alliance came to 1.42 billion euros compared with 1.49 billion euros in the same period last year, when Chancellor Merkel ruled in a centre-right coalition. She formed a new government with Gabriel's SPD at the end of last year.

The share of overall arms sold to countries outside the EU and NATO alliance has risen to about 63 percent from 51 percent.

The government pointed out that some 1.2 billion euros were for ship exports, including 600 million euros for a submarine to Israel, and that exports of small arms nearly halved.

"(Small arms) is where we have to exercise more caution," said Gabriel, adding these could be used in civil wars.

Gabriel and Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert warned against reading too much into the figures and reiterated the government was committed to stricter controls.

"The total value of approvals in a reporting period is not a suitable measure for a cautious arms policy," said Seibert.

"The measure of that is the system of strict controls we have to look at each individual case," said Seibert. A panel including Merkel and some ministers meets secretly to decide on export licenses, taking human rights issues into account.

Nevertheless, opposition politicians jumped on the report.

Left party chief Katja Kipping said it was "absurd" to keep delivering weapons to countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"Weapons deliveries to countries where support for terrorists cannot be ruled out must stop immediately!" she said.

Defence firms, which employ some 80,000 people in Germany, have strongly criticised Gabriel's stricter approach and warn that companies could shift production abroad.

Airbus is seriously considering building new helicopter programmes in France rather than Germany due to the more restrictive policy, it said this week. (Additional reporting by Gernot Heller; Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown and Dominic Evans)