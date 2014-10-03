BERLIN Oct 3 Germany's national security
council has approved the export of arms to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
and other countries in the Middle East, according to a document
from Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel obtained by Reuters.
The decision stood in stark contrast to government action in
May, when two-thirds of proposed arms export licenses were
declined, according to media reports, including to Arab states
that have now got the go-ahead for deals.
It was not clear if these were the same accords that were
rejected earlier this year and there was no immediate comment
from the German government, which has faced fierce criticism
from local arms manufacturers over the recent curbs.
The security council holds its meetings in secrecy and is
made up of Gabriel, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the ministers
of defence, foreign affairs and development.
The document seen by Reuters, which Gabriel sent to members
of parliament late Thursday, said the council had approved the
export of 45 armoured vehicles to Qatar, made by
Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann.
Amongst the arms approved for Saudi Arabia were six weapons
systems for testing and electronic surveillance equipment. The
security council also approved arms exports to Jordan, Kuwait,
the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Colombia.
Gabriel, a Social Democrat (SPD) and Vice Chancellor, had
promised a much more cautious approach to licensing arms exports
earlier this year, signalling a change from previous policy.
German arms exports have come under scrutiny because of the
increasing sums involved and because a greater number of arms
are heading to non-European Union or NATO partners, and
potentially unstable regions.
In May, media reported Gabriel wanted to block two deals to
sell arms to Qatar and Saudi Arabia worth billions of euros.
Defence firms, which employ some 80,000 people in Germany,
have strongly criticised the stricter approach to deals, and the
industry lobby warned last month that companies were looking to
shift production abroad..
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute, Germany was the world's third largest arms exporter
from 2008-2012, behind the United States and Russia.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)