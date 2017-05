(Corrects day in first sentence)

BERLIN German police commando units arrested two people in Berlin on Thursday who are suspected of planning an attack, a police spokesman said.

Police first searched at a mosque in western Berlin before finding them at separate location in the south of the capital. Police have sealed off an area where a suspicious car was found.

Earlier Bild newspaper had reported the arrests.

(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Editing by Noah Barkin)