By Sarah Marsh
| BERLIN, March 14
Cabinet, you pick up a map at a kiosk that leads you around the
street corner to a tall, bottle green door that you enter to
reach a flat whose backroom is carpeted with mirrors and stuffed
with artworks.
This modern-day cabinet of curiosities or Wunderkammer,
exhibiting the works of some 45 Berlin-based artists, is a
protest against the way the social merry-go-round of Berlin's
art scene increasingly risks overshadowing the actual art.
Curator Cristina Navarro, one of the tens of thousands of
creative types who have flocked to Berlin in recent years, said
she was fed up watching people come to wine-soaked vernissages
to see and be seen, all the while forgetting the artworks.
"I wanted to avoid all the social part of an exhibition, and
was thinking how much I missed intimacy with the artworks," said
Navarro, a 29 year-old Spaniard from Madrid sporting curly
auburn hair and large orange-rimmed glasses. "Cabinets were a
very private space, the microcosm of one person."
A Wunderkammer was a collection of curiosities in
Renaissance Europe designed to reflect one's own encyclopaedic
knowledge from the arts to the sciences, and many museums such
as Oxford's Ashmolean Museum or Saint Petersburg's Kunstkamera
started out as private wonder-rooms.
The Secret Cabinet is destined to welcome just one to two
visitors at a time, who explore the artworks unobserved, picking
up curiosities and finding among the shelves the DVDs they want
to insert into the players.
If you open the leather suitcase on the floor, you find a
book of clippings about the East German Palace of the Republic
that was destroyed after reunification and a sketch showing the
city as a mosaic of building sites.
On the shelves, you find a book about flora containing a
porcelain fragment representative of the rubble Berlin was built
on, frames of photographs of world leaders with shattered glass,
and a book with a handwritten explanation on curiosity cabinets.
The exhibition, which runs until the end of July, had no
formal opening and artists' names are mostly not displayed.
Visitors are not lured in by alcohol but have to actually hunt
the space down with a map.
The aim is to get the visitor involved in the
cultural research that artists and curators undertake, says
Navarro. "They have to actively show interest and curiosity,
which is crucial for an investigation."
Berlin has flourished as a centre for art production in
recent years, with artists drawn from across the world by the
city's low rents, cheap food, state support and buzzing creative
community.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh, editing by Paul Casciato)