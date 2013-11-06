* Legal status of looted art haul found in Munich is
ambiguous
* German gov't may have authority to return it to Jewish
owners
* Lawyers and former minister criticise delays
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Nov 6 The German recluse who hoarded his
late father's trove of Nazi-looted art may be its legal owner
but the Berlin government has the authority - and moral
obligation, some argue - to return the art works to their
original Jewish owners or their heirs.
The status of the haul is ambiguous nearly 70 years after
World War Two, subject to conflicting claims and obscured by the
secretive world of art dealing. The man in whose Munich flat it
was found, Cornelius Gurlitt, may even get to keep it.
Last year customs investigators seized 1,400 art works by
European masters dating from the 16th century to the avant garde
which had been hoarded by his father, one of the men Adolf
Hitler put in charge of selling so-called "degenerate" art.
Hailed as one of the most significant discoveries of art
looted by the Nazis, it has fuelled feverish speculation about
its provenance and likely claims from the heirs of Jewish
collectors robbed, dispossessed or murdered by the Nazis.
"The legal situation as far as I can tell is that Gurlitt is
the rightful owner of a large share of the work in question -
even if that is questionable from a moral and ethical point of
view," said Uwe Hartmann, head of the government agency charged
with researching the provenance of art in public collections.
But Germany, already under fire for keeping the hoard secret
for nearly a year, could face further criticism if it allows
Gurlitt to keep the paintings, sketches and sculptures.
Legal experts and those familiar with the question of looted
art said Germany could nullify his ownership by citing the
principle of "adverse possession" or under the 1998 Washington
Declaration, a set of principles for dealing with looted art.
Michael Naumann, who as German culture minister in 1998
signed the Washington Declaration, said it would be absurd to
let Gurlitt keep art work which could have been looted or
extorted from Jews as they fled the Holocaust.
"The man made his living by selling the artwork," Naumann
told Reuters. "Most of it was stolen or acquired under most
dubious circumstances. He apparently never paid taxes. The state
has every means to assess the value of this and take it in its
possession because he behaved criminally."
"Imagine if the government discovered a huge depot of
antique cars bought under duress from Jewish owners during the
Third Reich," he said. "Do you leave it to the descendants of
the thief? Of course not!"
RESTITUTION URGED
However, even one of the lawyers representing the heirs of a
Jewish art patron and collector who lost everything to the Nazis
- Alfred Flechtheim, who died impoverished in London in 1937 -
assumed the works of art would be returned to Gurlitt.
"At some point the state prosecutor will no longer have
reason to hold the paintings and that means they'll be returned
to (Gurlitt)," lawyer Markus Stoetzel told Reuters in Marburg.
Flechtheim's estate has been fighting for decades for the
restitution of works now hanging in German galleries and the
lawyer said he would be seeking information about the new haul
from the public prosecutor's office.
"In any case the owner is Herr Gurlitt and we, as well as
any other claimants, must deal with him," Stoetzel said.
That would infuriate the Jewish Claims Conference, which
helps victims of the Nazis negotiate for compensation. It said
the art works should not be returned to Gurlitt if the original
owners cannot be found. The whereabouts of the octogenarian
Gurlitt, who owned homes in Munich and Salzburg, are also
unknown.
"The paintings for which heirs cannot be found should be
auctioned, with proceeds from such sales to be used for
Holocaust-related purposes, such as assistance for Holocaust
survivors and or Holocaust-related education," it said.
Other legal experts believe that a statute of limitations on
claims that would allow Gurlitt to keep the art could be negated
because the art work was confiscated by the state in connection
with a tax evasion investigation against him in Bavaria.
"I don't think the German state has fully realised what's
fallen into its hands," said Claudia von Selle, an attorney in
Berlin specialising in art. "Germany needs to show some courage
and say 'We will give these art works back to the owners'. They
certainly have valid hopes for restitution now."
GERMAN RESPONSE INADEQUATE
Von Selle said the German government needed to dedicate much
more staff to assessing the provenance of such works of art.
"It's incredible they have just one person on it," von Selle
said, referring to art expert Meike Hoffmann who is cataloguing
the find in a secret location in Munich. "It's very difficult
work and it would keep one person busy for 20 years."
But the bigger question put to German authorities is why it
took them nearly two years to inform the public - and potential
claimants - about the discovery in February 2012.
"The Bavarian government has a lot of explaining to do. Why
did the Bavarian officials not immediately put this on the Lost
Art website? The next question is: did the federal government
know about this and why did they not do anything about this?"
It was not until Focus magazine broke the story this weekend
that officials came forward and confirmed an intriguing tale of
customs officials stumbling upon the art after a routine check
found large sums of cash on Gurlitt on a train from Zurich.
Prosecutors said they had kept quiet due to worries about
the safety and insurance of the art work, which Focus estimated
is worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), and had been
compelled to secrecy because it was a probe into tax evasion.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said
the federal government had known about it for several months and
was now pushing for publication of any works suspected of being
obtained by "forced removal through Nazi persecution".
