ZURICH Oct 12 The Swiss art gallery named as
the sole heir of reclusive German art collector Cornelius
Gurlitt is to accept his bequest of masterpieces which include
works looted by the Nazis from Jews, a Swiss paper reported on
Sunday.
Gurlitt, who died in May aged 81, had secretly stored
hundreds of works by the likes of Chagall and Picasso at his
Munich apartment and a house in nearby Salzburg, Austria.
The collection, worth an estimated 1 billion euros (1.26
billion US dollars), contains an as yet undetermined number of
works taken by the Nazis from their Jewish owners during World
War Two.
The Berne Art Museum will accept the bequest, but only
pieces for which restitution claims can be ruled out will come
to Berne, the Sonntagszeitung reported.
"According to well informed sources, the meeting of the
museum's board of trustees on November 26 will just sign off on
the already detailed agreement," the paper wrote.
A spokeswoman for the museum said it was still in talks with
Germany and the German state of Bavaria, and that "current
speculation" about the collection was to a significant extent
inaccurate.
"The talks are proceeding constructively, but are not yet
concluded," she said. "In light of this, it is unnecessary to
comment on the speculation, which is in significant parts
incorrect."
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
