BERLIN Nov 1 The head of the World Jewish
Congress warned a Swiss art museum that it risks an "avalanche"
of lawsuits if it accepts the bequest of a collection of artwork
amassed by a man who dealt in art for the Nazis.
The Bern Art Museum discovered in May it had been named sole
heir of Cornelius Gurlitt, the reclusive son of a man who dealt
in so-called "degenerate" art for Adolf Hitler. The Bern museum
has yet to decide whether to accept the artwork.
World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder said that
since Gurlitt's father, Hildebrand, had collected art stolen by
the Nazis from Jewish collectors or taken from German state
museums, Bern would have a problem on its hands if it accepted
the works before their provenance has been fully investigated.
"If this museum in Switzerland gets involved with this
inheritance, it will open Pandora's box and unleash an avalanche
of lawsuits - possibly from German museums, but certainly from
the descendants of the Jewish owners," Lauder said.
"The people in Bern will harm themselves and their country
if they take these paintings before their provenance is cleared
up. They would become a museum of stolen art," he told German
magazine Der Spiegel in an interview to be published on Sunday.
Gurlitt died in May at the age of 81, in the flat in Munich
where he lived and stored the art collection. The
Bern museum said news of his bequest came "like a bolt from the
blue," because it had not had any connection with him.
Hundreds of masterpieces by the likes of Chagall and Picasso
were secretly stored by Gurlitt at the Munich apartment and a
house in nearby Salzburg, Austria. He occasionally sold pieces
to finance his quiet lifestyle and his healthcare. The
collection is worth an estimated 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
The Gurlitt family had said its collection was destroyed in
the bombing of their home in Dresden during World War Two. Its
survival remained secret until 2012, when tax inspectors
stumbled across the hoard during an unrelated inquiry.
The Bern museum denied a German media report last month that
it had decided to accept the artworks. It said it was still in
talks with German authorities to ascertain all the implications
of accepting the inheritance.
"In the end our board of trustees is free to decide whether
it is in the best interests of the Bern Art Museum to accept or
decline the estate," it said in a statement in mid-October.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Larry King)