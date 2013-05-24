* Anish Kapoor stages first major exhibit in Berlin
* Includes many artworks created for the show
* Kapoor attacks British government for not supporting arts
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, May 24 Blood-red bricks of wax are
shifted by conveyor belts up metal chutes towards the centre of
an atrium before thudding down and splattering like entrails, in
a monumental new installation created by artist Anish Kapoor for
his new show in Berlin.
A giant, dark sun-like red disk hovers above the
ever-growing heaps of wax splodges in "Symphony for a Beloved
Sun", which opens Kapoor's first major exhibit in Berlin,
running until Nov. 24 in the Martin Gropius Bau exhibition hall.
"Kapoor in Berlin" includes works that the Turner
prize-winning artist has created specifically for this show as
well as a selection of other provocative sculptures dating back
to the 1980s, made with wax, steel, resin, stone and mirrors.
The artworks range from frightening installations like
"Symphony" - which recalls the industrialised murder of six
million Jews during the Holocaust - to playful curved or
geometrically fragmented mirrors which one might find in an
amusement park.
"It refers to the history of this place, obliquely to the
Holocaust, and to Russian Constructivists," British curator and
art historian Norman Rosenthal told Reuters.
The Gropius Bau is housed in an elegant neo-Renaissance pile
destroyed in World War Two and re-opened only in 1981. It is
located next to the former site of the headquarters of the
Gestapo, Nazi Germany's murderous secret police.
From the windows, visitors can also glimpse a stretch of the
Berlin Wall that divided western and communist eastern Germany
throughout the Cold War.
"You can see each of those red bricks as incorporating the
innards of dead spirits - and there are lots of them in this
part of the world," said Rosenthal.
Kapoor, who speaks with an upper-class British accent, is
one of Britain's most renowned contemporary sculptors and
created the country's biggest piece of public art with his
controversial, 22 million pound ($33.31 million) spiralling red
tower for London's Olympic Park.
But the artist was born and raised in India to an
Iraqi-Jewish mother and a Hindu father, and spent a brief period
in Israel aged 16 living on a kibbutz before settling in
Britain.
"Inevitably (the installation) does have some relation to
this site, to this city, to this country, to its history,"
Kapoor told Reuters.
One German paper noted that the Swastika symbol adopted by
the Nazis, signifies the sun in some civilisations and in the
Hindu tradition is a symbol for good fortune.
The 59-year old, who sported a casual blue suit, red
sneakers and floppy silver hair, said that he did not want to
convey a narrative or statement with his work. Rather, the
process of the artwork should yield a deeper meaning.
"I was born and brought up in India, my work is Indian and
not Indian," he said. "Similarly, Jewishness is one of those
things that is there present as a reality but it's not something
I directly draw upon."
HALLS OF MIRRORS
The show includes some of Kapoor's classic works such as
"Shooting into the Corner", in which a canon periodically fires
a ball of red wax into a white corner, and "The Death of
Leviathan", a gargantuan maroon PVC balloon that sprawls through
several rooms.
Kapoor said the deflating piece evoked "the death of the
state, the decline of the state" being experienced in Europe and
beyond, the idea that the individual has to take on the
responsibility for tasks previously assumed by the state.
The London-based artist said the British government was
failing to acknowledge the importance of the arts and education
sector and offer adequate financial support.
"It need to pull its socks up and do something, take on a
kind of responsibility," he said.
The exhibition feels something like an amusement park at
times, with its halls of mirrors and the cave-like sculptures
made with stone or warty resin evocative of ear wax that
visitors can peer through.
Other artworks are like optical illusions. In "When I'm
Pregnant", a subtle bulge emerges from the white wall, while the
black disk in the middle of the floor in "Descent into Limbo"
seems to be a gaping hole opening into a bottomless pit.
Rosenthal said Kapoor was constantly playing with the
tension between the idea of a black hole and a certain density,
"a kind of infinity that is unbelievably beautiful".
($1 = 0.6606 British pounds)
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)