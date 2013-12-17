* Asmussen steps down from ECB two years into 8-year term
* Desire to spend more time with family cited for decision
* New job in labour ministry means big cut in pay, prestige
* Post could help Asmussen build trust within SPD
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Dec 16 Leaving the spotlight of the
European Central Bank for a back-office position in a German
ministry that pays a fraction of the salary might look at first
glance like professional suicide for Joerg Asmussen.
But the slim 47-year-old with the shaved head, at the centre
of German financial crisis-fighting efforts for over half a
decade, may be hoping a strategic step backwards will set him up
for bigger and better things down the line, possibly even the
German finance ministry.
"There's no question, he's got bigger plans," said one
veteran lawmaker from Asmussen's Social Democrats (SPD).
Asmussen's announcement on Sunday that he would return to
Berlin after just two years on the ECB's six-member executive
board was one of the big surprises of a weekend filled with
personnel decisions for Angela Merkel's new government, a "grand
coalition" that includes the conservative chancellor's
centre-left rival, the SPD.
The fireman's son from Flensburg on the Danish border said
he was leaving Frankfurt in order to spend more time with his
two young daughters in the German capital.
His new job: state secretary in the German labour ministry
under fellow Social Democrat Andrea Nahles, a left-winger four
years his junior who has no experience as a minister, let alone
hob-nobbing with the elite of international finance.
Among Asmussen's new responsibilities will be pensions,
European coordination on social policy and the integration of
the disabled into the labour force.
After taxes, he will earn just a third of what he did at the
ECB, where he was on an annual salary of nearly 270,000 and
taxed at low EU rates.
"I must say that I find this very surprising," said one euro
zone official who requested anonymity. "The new job seems to me
like two steps down from his current one."
THE FAMILY
At the heart of Asmussen's decision appears to be a genuine
desire to see more of his family. At the height of the global
financial crisis in 2009, when he was a deputy finance minister,
he missed his second daughter's birth because of emergency
meetings.
Two years later when he was tapped by Merkel to go to
Frankfurt, Asmussen and his partner Henriette Peucker, a
communications consultant, thought about moving the entire
family down there.
But Peucker and the girls ended up staying in Prenzlauer
Berg, a trendy district in east Berlin. Asmussen has commuted by
plane to Frankfurt, where he rents a small flat. He has often
given speeches in the German capital on Fridays and Mondays to
keep him close to home.
Still, personal considerations may not have been the only
reason for his decision.
ECB President Mario Draghi praised Asmussen in an email to
staff on Monday, saying he would "miss him as a friend and as a
highly skilled board member."
But officials in Frankfurt say he never appeared to relish
the central banking job.
"For insiders it was clear from the start that Asmussen saw
himself as a temporary replacement, and never really settled in
at the ECB," said one central banker who knows him well.
In returning to Berlin, Asmussen may be making a bet that
the new position will help him build the SPD power base he needs
for a shot at a bigger, more political post.
This time around, despite sending signals to Merkel and SPD
officials that he wanted to return to Berlin, he found himself
without the allies needed for a top job in the Chancellery or
the cabinet.
In the SPD he is viewed by some as too close to the
chancellor, with whom he has built up trust after years of
late-night crisis fighting sessions. Conservative allies of
Merkel view him with suspicion because of his SPD membership.
ONLY OPTION
In the end, the labour ministry was the only option
available in Berlin.
There, he can help Nahles with the introduction of a
nationwide minimum wage, the SPD's signature policy initiative
heading into its new coalition with Merkel. If that goes well,
Asmussen will have earned his SPD spurs. In four years time, he
will be only 51 years old, young by political standards.
Still, his return to the top flight of German or European
policymaking now depends on the success of his party, which saw
its support slide during its first partnership with Merkel
between 2005 to 2009.
The other big surprise of the weekend was the appointment of
Ursula von der Leyen to the post of defence minister, a move
that vaults the popular mother of seven her into pole position
to replace Merkel should she step aside after three terms.
Regardless of who runs for the conservatives, the SPD and
Asmussen face an uphill battle to return to the top.